15-year-old hospitalized after running into car while riding bike

The boy is believed to have suffered a serious physical injury from the crash but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
The boy is believed to have suffered a serious physical injury from the crash but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he hit a car while riding his bike Friday afternoon.

The Toledo Police Department says on Aug. 4 around 1:53 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was in the left turn lane on W. Laskey waiting to turn onto Lewis. When the light switched to a green arrow, the woman pulled forward to make the left turn when her car was struck by a 15-year-old boy on his bicycle.

TPD says the boy is believed to have suffered a serious physical injury from the crash but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

