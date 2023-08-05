Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

8/4: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

Still “One to Watch” for strong storms Sunday PM - Monday AM.
8/4: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a bit sticky with lows in the low 60s. SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Some more wildfire smoke may put a haze in the sky. SATURDAY NIGHT: A sprinkle possible with lows in the mid-60s. SUNDAY: Morning showers likely and getting more humid with highs in the low 80s. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible during the afternoon, then clearing skies later in the day. More scattered storms are possible in the evening, but more likely overnight into Monday morning. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. EXTENDED: Otherwise, Monday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 70s. Lingering showers are likely from the afternoon into the night. Partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with an isolated shower possible each day and highs in the low to mid-80s. More storms and humidity will arrive next Thursday and Friday, along with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty

Latest News

8/4: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
8/4: Derek's Friday Evening Forecast
Jeep Fest weekend is now in full swing, and the last day could carry some strong storms. Dan...
8/4: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Jeep Fest weekend is now in full swing, and the last day could carry some strong storms. Dan...
8/4: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Warm and humid to start off Jeep Fest weekend, though we remain dry. Sunday evening is "One to...
8/4/2023: Erin’s Friday Morning Forecast