8/4: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a bit sticky with lows in the low 60s. SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Some more wildfire smoke may put a haze in the sky. SATURDAY NIGHT: A sprinkle possible with lows in the mid-60s. SUNDAY: Morning showers likely and getting more humid with highs in the low 80s. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible during the afternoon, then clearing skies later in the day. More scattered storms are possible in the evening, but more likely overnight into Monday morning. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. EXTENDED: Otherwise, Monday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 70s. Lingering showers are likely from the afternoon into the night. Partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with an isolated shower possible each day and highs in the low to mid-80s. More storms and humidity will arrive next Thursday and Friday, along with highs in the low 80s.

