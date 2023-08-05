Birthday Club
8/5: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast

Stormy the next 2 days, but the severe risk is low (a little higher SE).
8/5: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Showers arriving this evening becoming more numerous overnight; lows in the upper 60s. SUNDAY: On/off morning showers Sunday, followed by isolated afternoon t-storms that may be locally strong south of Toledo. Also quite humid with highs in the upper 70s. SUNDAY NIGHT: A brief shower possible. Otherwise, a break from the rain with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Occasional showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s. Again, a stronger storm is possible south of Toledo. EXTENDED: Rain lingers into Monday night and Tuesday morning, then partly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs Tuesday in the low 80s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s and a stray shower possible. Storms and humidity return Thursday with highs in the low 80s. An afternoon storm possible Friday, highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny Saturday with a few showers possible; highs in the low 80s.

8/5: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
