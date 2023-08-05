Birthday Club
8/5/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Chance of evening showers; “One to Watch” tomorrow evening into Monday
Dry to start off your Saturday, though building clouds throughout the day could produce some evening showers.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Mostly sunny skies to start off the day, though clouds building into the afternoon increase the chance for some fleeting evening showers. The daytime high hits the low-80s given the cloud coverage. Rain chances rise through the overnight hours and into tomorrow, where thunderstorms are “One to Watch” because of the potential for damaging winds and hail. The strong-to-severe threat is geared more towards the evening and overnight into Monday, but there is still uncertainty in timing as well as storm tracks. What we do know is that it will be active with several rounds of storms.

