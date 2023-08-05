Birthday Club
Armed robbery of another Toledo USPS worker Saturday morning prompts investigators seek info from public

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the involved suspect.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is seeking information from the public regarding the armed robbery of a USPS postal worker in Toledo Saturday morning.

According to inspection officials, a USPS letter carrier was robbed around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Chestnut Street and East Hudson in Toledo. Investigators are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the involved suspect.

The risks of getting robbed have been of growing concern for USPS workers, as this comes after the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed a USPS worker on Ryewyck Drive and no leads into a suspect who robbed a mail carrier in the parking lot of the Westland Gardens Apartments.

Officials described the suspect as a young black male and no further details were given at this time, aside from the suspect being considered armed and dangerous. Those with information are asked to contact U.S. Postal inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.

