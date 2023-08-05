Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Editor’s Note: The attached video aired on July 21, prior to Bush’s arrest.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested and is being held in Lucas County Jail for allegedly robbing a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker at gunpoint in Toledo last month.

13 Action News confirmed with a U.S. Postal Inspector, Michael Todd Bush Jr. is currently facing charges for robbery of a postal worker for his alleged involvement in a situation that unfolded on July 20 in Toledo. According to the police report, a female mail carrier was on Ryewyck Drive when a man with a handgun threatened and took her phone, wallet, keys, and scanner. The situation has sparked growing concern for safety amongst some other mail carriers.

According to Postal Inspector Ian Ortega, robbing a USPS mail carrier is considered a federal crime and could result in a punishment of jail time of up to ten years for the first offense and up to 25 for the second.

Officials say the case is sealed until Monday and it is under an active investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information is unveiled.

