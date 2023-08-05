Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s Note: The attached video aired on July 21, prior to Bush’s arrest.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested and is being held in Lucas County Jail for allegedly robbing a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker at gunpoint in Toledo last month.

13 Action News confirmed with a U.S. Postal Inspector, Michael Todd Bush Jr. is currently facing charges for robbery of a postal worker for his alleged involvement in a situation that unfolded on July 20 in Toledo. According to the police report, a female mail carrier was on Ryewyck Drive when a man with a handgun threatened and took her phone, wallet, keys, and scanner. The situation has sparked growing concern for safety amongst some other mail carriers.

According to Postal Inspector Ian Ortega, robbing a USPS mail carrier is considered a federal crime and could result in a punishment of jail time of up to ten years for the first offense and up to 25 for the second.

Officials say the case is sealed until Monday and it is under an active investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information is unveiled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty
Police seized nearly 90 dogs for what they considered to be in unlivable conditions.
“Most horrible conditions ever seen:” Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter

Latest News

Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash on freeway
TPD officers say Jairamir Lopez fled from police when an officer tried to pull him over for a...
TPD arrests man for stealing minivan, crashing while owner is on vacation
I-475
I-475 southbound experiences delays for vehicle crash
Around a week after making the discovery, Postal Inspectors reported making the parcel...
Man sentenced over 20 years for trafficking counterfeit fentanyl pills into Ohio