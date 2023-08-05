Birthday Club
First responders work to extinguish overnight fire at local plastic company

Residents living nearby called emergency services saying they heard a big explosion at the building.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, first responders from various agencies in northwest Ohio were occupied with a fire that had broken out in a building belonging to a local plastic company.

Crews arrived at the scene Friday night around 11 p.m. and said the fire could be seen coming from the roof. The building involved is owned by Triple Diamonds Plastic in Liberty Center.

Officials say nearby residents initially reported the incident to emergency services claiming an explosion came from the building. The cause of the fire has not yet been reported.

Crews on the scene told 13 Action News nobody was hurt, however at least one machine and the roof were damaged. The fire remains under investigation at this time.

