I-475 southbound experiences delays for vehicle crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Travelers on their Saturday commute should expect delays on I-475 due to a vehicle crash in the southbound lanes.

Emergency crews have arrived on the scene. It is not clear at this time if anyone was injured or how the crash was caused.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.