Man sentenced over 20 years for trafficking counterfeit fentanyl pills into Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) -An Arizona man was sentenced to over 20 years in prison Thursday for his role in trafficking counterfeit fentanyl pills into Ohio.

U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster sentenced 37-year-old Solomon Odubajo, of Tempe, Arizona to 248 months in prison for a plethora of charges related to trafficking fentanyl. A jury previously convicted Odubajo at trial of all six counts in his indictment.

Evidence introduced at the trial revealed Odubajo mailed a parcel from Phoenix, Arizona to an address in Garfield Heights, Ohio that was intercepted by U.S. Postal Inspectors in Cleveland who obtained a search warrant for it. Inside the parcel, Postal Inspectors found that it contained approximately one kilogram of fentanyl pills, stamped to look like blue 30mg oxycodone pills. A forensics laboratory found prints in the parcel that were determined to match Odubajo’s prints.

Around a week after making the discovery, Postal Inspectors reported making the parcel available for pickup as part of an undercover operation. Odubajo, along with a codefendant, arrived at the post office, picked up the parcel and drove it back to a residence in Avon, where he was arrested.

At the time of the arrest, law enforcement executed a search of the Avon residence and found another half-kilogram of the disguised fentanyl pills. Law enforcement also searched Odubajo’s vehicle, finding $17,500 in cash and a handgun stowed away in a hidden compartment, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction for drug trafficking.

A drug chemist testified in the trial that there were approximately 10,000 pills in the parcel and an additional 5,000 pills in the Avon residence.

It was also revealed in the trial, Odubajo’s previous conviction began with an arrest at the Atlanta, Georgia airport in February of 2022. It was reported that he had around $35,000 cash on him and messages were found on his phone discussing trafficking the counterfeit pills.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the DEA, the Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Sciences Laboratory, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF, and the Atlanta, Georgia Police Department. Odubajo was convicted of the following charges:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

Attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Felon in possession of a firearm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.