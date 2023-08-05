Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash on freeway

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) opened an investigation into a double-fatal freeway crash involving a motorcycle and semi-truck Saturday morning.

According to MSP, the motorcycle was exiting a private drive heading northbound on US-24 around 12:20 a.m. and struck the semi-truck. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old male from Carleton, Mich., and a 46-year-old female passenger from Toledo were pronounced dead on the scene. MSP did not release the names of the involved individuals and gave no details about the truck driver’s condition.

Officials say they believe speed and alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Hill of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

