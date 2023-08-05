Oak Harbor man strikes luck twice: Wins top prize from same gas station years after 5-figure scratch-off victory

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - An Oak Harbor man has struck luck twice and claimed the top prize on a scratch-off ticket only years after winning $10,000 from a ticket bought at the same gas station.

Donald Laskowski of Oak Harbor claimed the top prize of $20,000 on an Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off Thursday. Laskowski is no stranger to claiming lottery winnings, having celebrated a win back in 2016 when he bought a Bingo TImes 10 from the same store and won.

This time Laskowski purchased the Cash Explosion Cashword for $2. After mandatory state and federal taxes, totaling 28% were deducted, he will take home $14,400.

He purchased the ticket at FriendShip Food Store #72 at 323 W Water St. in Oak Harbor.

