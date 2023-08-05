Birthday Club
TPD arrests man for stealing mini-van, crashing while owner is on vacation

TPD officers say Jairamir Lopez fled from police when an officer tried to pull him over for a traffic offense.
TPD officers say Jairamir Lopez fled from police when an officer tried to pull him over for a traffic offense.(wtvg)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers from TPD arrested a man who was driving a stolen mini-van around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The arrest came after a routine traffic stop escalated into reckless driving, which ultimately led to a crash.

TPD officers say Jairamir Lopez fled from police when an officer tried to pull him over for a traffic offense. They say the 18-year-old was driving at a high speed, running red lights, going left of the center and nearly causing accident. Upon taking a corner too fast, the vehicle rolled over and crashed.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered the 2023 Honda Odyssey was stolen without the permission or consent of the owner. Detectives on the case spoke with the vehicle owner and learned they were out of the country on vacation. The owner told detectives the van should have been parked at his house.

Lopez now faces the following charges: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer to elude or flee and theft of a motor vehicle. He is set to appear in court Monday.

