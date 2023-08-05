Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Vigil held for 10 dogs that died in a hot truck

A vigil was held for 10 dogs that died after overheating while traveling from an Illinois airport. (Source: WLS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CNN) - A vigil was held in Indiana for several dogs that died of heat stroke last week.

The German shepherds were being taken from O’Hare International Airport to an Indiana training facility when the air conditioning unit in the back of the truck failed.

According to Lake Station Police Department, 19 German shepherds became overheated. Ten of them died.

The Humane Society of Hobart and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling for an independent investigation.

Police described the situation as heartbreaking.

“We wanted to bring everyone together to heal, to grieve and to console each other in what was an unspeakable tragedy,” a woman shared at the vigil. “All of your words of support, hugs, thoughts and prayers have not gone unnoticed.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty
Police seized nearly 90 dogs for what they considered to be in unlivable conditions.
“Most horrible conditions ever seen:” Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter

Latest News

Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash on freeway
A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a motorized mini-bike.
16-year-old boy dies after tripped by cable while riding minibike
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face
TPD officers say Jairamir Lopez fled from police when an officer tried to pull him over for a...
TPD arrests man for stealing mini-van, crashing while owner is on vacation