13 Action News Weekend In Review

According to MSP, the motorcycle hit a semi as that truck was pulling out of a private drive heading northbound on US-24 around 12:20 a.m. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old male from Carleton, Mich., and a 46-year-old female passenger from Toledo were pronounced dead on the scene. MSP did not release the names of the involved individuals and gave no details about the truck driver’s condition.