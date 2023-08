13 Action News Weekend In Review

Another meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. is set to discuss the future of the new Wayman Palmer YMCA, which city leaders officially announced in 2021 they were going to figure out how to make it happen. Despite multiple city meetings, it is a discussion that’s left people with more questions than answers. The 13 Action News’ I-Team also reported the project’s total price tag may have increased from the original price of $19 million.