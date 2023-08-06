Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

13 Action News Weekend In Review

Toledo’s Top Headlines from 8/5 & 8/6
13 Action News WTVG - Featured Stories
13 Action News WTVG - Featured Stories(WTVG)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty
Officials say they do not have a suspect and the incident remains under investigation at this...
Person shot in Toledo apartment complex, police say

Latest News

Buildings in Downtown Toledo, Ohio.
Tuesday City Council meeting to tackle issues with hefty price tags
13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the...
Celebration of Indian cultural practices comes to Toledo
13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the...
A celebration Indian cultural practices comes to Toledo
13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the...
Inside Indian culture: A visit to the Hindu Temple of Toledo