13 Action News Weekend In Review

Toledo’s Top Headlines from 8/5 & 8/6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
- Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested and is being held in Lucas County Jail for allegedly robbing a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker at gunpoint in Toledo last month.
- 13 Action News confirmed with a U.S. Postal Inspector, Michael Todd Bush Jr. is currently facing charges for robbery of a postal worker for his alleged involvement in a situation that unfolded on July 20 in Toledo. According to the police report, a female mail carrier was on Ryewyck Drive when a man with a handgun threatened and took her phone, wallet, keys, and scanner. The situation has sparked growing concern for safety amongst some other mail carriers.
- Officials say the case is sealed until Monday and it is under an active investigation at this time.
- Another Toledo mail carrier robbed while on the job Saturday
- According to inspection officials, a USPS letter carrier was robbed around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Chestnut Street and East Hudson in Toledo. Investigators are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the involved suspect.
- The risks of getting robbed have been of growing concern for USPS workers, as this comes after the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed a USPS worker on Ryewyck Drive and no leads into a suspect who robbed a mail carrier in the parking lot of the Westland Gardens Apartments.
- Officials described the suspect as a young black male and no further details were given at this time, aside from the suspect being considered armed and dangerous. Those with information are asked to contact U.S. Postal inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.
- Tuesday City Council meeting to tackle issues with hefty price tags
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special council meeting is being held Tuesday in Toledo to discuss a couple of big issues with big price tags.
- The meeting scheduled for 1:55 p.m. in the One Government Center will ask voters to provide their input on improvements to the Bayview Wastewater Treatment Plant. Toledo’s Mayor has previously said this improvement would cost 100s of millions of dollars paid out over the next two decades.
- Another meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. is set to discuss the future of the new Wayman Palmer YMCA, which city leaders officially announced in 2021 they were going to figure out how to make it happen. Despite multiple city meetings, it is a discussion that’s left people with more questions than answers. The 13 Action News’ I-Team also reported the project’s total price tag may have increased from the original price of $19 million.
- The following Tuesday, August 15 Toledo City Council is set to discuss authorizing a proposed unlawful discrimination settlement brought on by the termination of a former TFRD recruit. The Ohio Civil Rights Commission determined the recruit was unlawfully discriminated against by the City of Toledo when she was terminated last year. The proposed settlement seeks $135,000 from the City of Toledo.
- Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash on freeway
- MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) opened an investigation into a double-fatal freeway crash involving a motorcycle and semi-truck Saturday morning.
- According to MSP, the motorcycle hit a semi as that truck was pulling out of a private drive heading northbound on US-24 around 12:20 a.m. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old male from Carleton, Mich., and a 46-year-old female passenger from Toledo were pronounced dead on the scene. MSP did not release the names of the involved individuals and gave no details about the truck driver’s condition.
- Officials say they believe speed and alcohol factored into the crash but didn’t detail how.
- Man sentenced over 20 years for role in trafficking counterfeit fentanyl pills into Ohio
- CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) -An Arizona man was sentenced to over 20 years in prison Thursday for his role in trafficking counterfeit fentanyl pills into Ohio.
- U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster sentenced 37-year-old Solomon Odubajo, of Tempe, Arizona to 248 months in prison for a plethora of charges related to trafficking fentanyl. A jury previously convicted Odubajo at trial of all six counts in his indictment.
- Evidence introduced at the trial revealed Odubajo mailed a parcel from Phoenix, Arizona to an address in Garfield Heights, Ohio that was intercepted by U.S. Postal Inspectors in Cleveland who obtained a search warrant for it. Inside the parcel, Postal Inspectors found that it contained approximately one kilogram of fentanyl pills, stamped to look like blue 30mg oxycodone pills. A forensics laboratory found prints in the parcel that were determined to match Odubajo’s prints.
