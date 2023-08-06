Birthday Club
8/6/2023: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Active Sunday and Monday; cooler week ahead
Rain becomes more isolated today, but any sunshine could fuel stronger thunderstorms this afternoon.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Cloud cover yesterday and overnight rain helped to shave a little bit of the severe potential off today’s action, though the isolated nature of the storms might give us some sunshine, meaning that strong/severe cells We don’t climb too warm today or tomorrow with highs only in the upper-70s. Monday will feature more thunderstorms and an overall greater chance for rain with another low pressure system from the west. Rain chances persist through Tuesday morning, and Wednesday will be the driest day this week. We return to an active summer pattern in the second half of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

