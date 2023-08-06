Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Celebration of Indian cultural practices comes to Toledo

13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the Festival of India Sunday morning.
By Meghan Daniels and Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The nation of India is home to various cultural traditions and religious practices. A local festival is celebrating the different aspects of India’s culture and allows Toledoans to experience a different way of life.

The Festival of India is being held at the Centennial Terrace until 8 p.m. Sunday, giving locals an opportunity to try a variety of food, dancing, art and more to immerse themselves in Indian culture.

13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the Festival of India Sunday morning.

13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the Festival of India Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty
Officials say they do not have a suspect and the incident remains under investigation at this...
Person shot in Toledo apartment complex, police say

Latest News

13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the...
A celebration Indian cultural practices comes to Toledo
13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the...
Inside Indian culture: A visit to the Hindu Temple of Toledo
Officials say they believe speed and alcohol to be a factor in the crash.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Laskowski also celebrated a win back in 2016 when he purchased a Bingo Times 10 from the same...
Oak Harbor man strikes luck twice: Wins top prize from same gas station years after 5-figure scratch-off victory