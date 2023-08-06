Celebration of Indian cultural practices comes to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The nation of India is home to various cultural traditions and religious practices. A local festival is celebrating the different aspects of India’s culture and allows Toledoans to experience a different way of life.

The Festival of India is being held at the Centennial Terrace until 8 p.m. Sunday, giving locals an opportunity to try a variety of food, dancing, art and more to immerse themselves in Indian culture.

13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the Festival of India Sunday morning.

