Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Pregnant woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say

Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale Saturday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 34-year-old pregnant woman is dead after a shooting happened in Avondale Saturday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 5:20 p.m. to the area of Rockdale and Harvey Avenues.

Once they arrived, they found a crime scene, but the victim was not there.

The woman was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by private vehicle but died soon after arrival.

Police have not identified the victim nor stated if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty
Officials say they do not have a suspect and the incident remains under investigation at this...
Person shot in Toledo apartment complex, police say

Latest News

Buildings in Downtown Toledo, Ohio.
Tuesday City Council meeting to tackle issues with hefty price tags
13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the...
Celebration of Indian cultural practices comes to Toledo
13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the...
A celebration Indian cultural practices comes to Toledo
13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the...
Inside Indian culture: A visit to the Hindu Temple of Toledo
Officials say they believe speed and alcohol to be a factor in the crash.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash