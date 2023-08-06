Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Tuesday City Council meeting to tackle issues with hefty price tags

City discrimination settlement, Bayview Wastewater project, Wayman Palmer YMCA on agenda
Buildings in Downtown Toledo, Ohio.
Buildings in Downtown Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special council meeting is being held Tuesday in Toledo to discuss a couple of big issues with big price tags.

The meeting scheduled for 1:55 p.m. in the One Government Center will ask voters to provide their input on improvements to the Bayview Wastewater Treatment Plant. Toledo’s Mayor has previously said this improvement would cost 100s of millions of dollars paid out over the next two decades.

Another meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. is set to discuss the future of the new Wayman Palmer YMCA, which city leaders officially announced in 2021 they were going to figure out how to make it happen. Despite multiple city meetings, it is a discussion that’s left people with more questions than answers. The 13 Action News’ I-Team also reported the project’s total price tag may have increased from the original price of $19 million.

The following Tuesday, August 15 Toledo City Council is set to discuss authorizing a proposed unlawful discrimination settlement brought on by the termination of a former TFRD recruit. The Ohio Civil Rights Commission determined the recruit was unlawfully discriminated against by the City of Toledo when she was terminated last year. The proposed settlement seeks $135,000 from the City of Toledo.,

Toledo City Council’s agendas, as well as the rules and decorum for the public, can be found on their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty
Officials say they do not have a suspect and the incident remains under investigation at this...
Person shot in Toledo apartment complex, police say

Latest News

13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the...
Celebration of Indian cultural practices comes to Toledo
13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the...
A celebration Indian cultural practices comes to Toledo
13 Action News’ Meghan Daniels visited the Hindu Temple of Toledo, followed by a visit to the...
Inside Indian culture: A visit to the Hindu Temple of Toledo
Officials say they believe speed and alcohol to be a factor in the crash.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash