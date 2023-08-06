Tuesday City Council meeting to tackle issues with hefty price tags

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special council meeting is being held Tuesday in Toledo to discuss a couple of big issues with big price tags.

The meeting scheduled for 1:55 p.m. in the One Government Center will ask voters to provide their input on improvements to the Bayview Wastewater Treatment Plant. Toledo’s Mayor has previously said this improvement would cost 100s of millions of dollars paid out over the next two decades.

Another meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. is set to discuss the future of the new Wayman Palmer YMCA, which city leaders officially announced in 2021 they were going to figure out how to make it happen. Despite multiple city meetings, it is a discussion that’s left people with more questions than answers. The 13 Action News’ I-Team also reported the project’s total price tag may have increased from the original price of $19 million.

The following Tuesday, August 15 Toledo City Council is set to discuss authorizing a proposed unlawful discrimination settlement brought on by the termination of a former TFRD recruit. The Ohio Civil Rights Commission determined the recruit was unlawfully discriminated against by the City of Toledo when she was terminated last year. The proposed settlement seeks $135,000 from the City of Toledo.,

Toledo City Council’s agendas, as well as the rules and decorum for the public, can be found on their website.

