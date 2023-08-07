8-year-old hospitalized after getting attacked by dog while eating

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 8-year-old was hospitalized Saturday after police say she was attacked by a dog while she was eating.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Ventura on Aug 5. around 1:22 p.m. for reports of a child who was attacked by a dog. The 8-year-old had just arrived at the house and was eating when the dog attempted to get her food. The girl then threw the food down and the dog attacked her.

TPD says the 8-year-old was transported to an area hospital with injuries to her face and arms. Her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

At this time, the disposition of the dog is unknown.

