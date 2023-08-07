Birthday Club
8-year-old hospitalized after getting attacked by dog while eating

TPD says the 8-year-old was transported to an area hospital with injuries to her face and arms.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 8-year-old was hospitalized Saturday after police say she was attacked by a dog while she was eating.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Ventura on Aug 5. around 1:22 p.m. for reports of a child who was attacked by a dog. The 8-year-old had just arrived at the house and was eating when the dog attempted to get her food. The girl then threw the food down and the dog attacked her.

At this time, the disposition of the dog is unknown.

