8/7/2023: Erin’s Monday Morning Forecast

Morning showers/storms becoming isolated; mid-week break in the action
Early morning showers and storms become more isolated as the day goes on, though temperatures remain cool due to cloud cover.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Showers and storms stretch north from the southwest, making more a bit of a wet and dreary start to the work week. Clouds stick around, but the showers and storms become more isolated as the day goes on. As a result, temperatures only hit the mid-70s. A silver lining - there isn’t much of a threat for severe weather with today’s action as we lack the necessary heat. There is a chance for some afternoon isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s. We get a break in the action on Wednesday, when we see heat and humidity build for thunderstorm development on Thursday. We end the week on a more active note with temperatures in the mid to low 80s.

