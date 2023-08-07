Birthday Club
8/6: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

An active storm pattern this week with a break in the middle.
8/6: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TONIGHT: A few brief showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and sticky with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms, and an isolated strong storm is possible south of US-6. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the mid-70s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, lows in the low 60s. TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-80s. A shower or two possible during the afternoon & evening. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday, highs in the mid-80s. It’ll be a mainly dry day, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Mostly cloudy and humid Thursday with highs in the low 80s as scattered t-storms return to the area. Warmer and humid Friday with highs in the mid-80s, plus a few storms possible from after noon into Friday night. Partly sunny and still muggy Saturday with a few showers possible; highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny, drying out, and nicer Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

8/6: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Rain becomes more isolated today, but any sunshine could fuel stronger thunderstorms this...
