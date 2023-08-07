Birthday Club
8/7: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Cool, wet start to the week; back to the 80s tomorrow
Scattered showers slowly swirling east, with some storms returning Thursday. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Scattered showers continue to swirl about and clear east this afternoon -- our coolest in a few weeks, with highs stuck in the 70s. Tuesday will carry only a few stray showers developing late in the afternoon, as the midweek sees a return to highs in the mid-80s. Scattered storms then roll back in both Thursday and Friday.

