8/7: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Scattered showers continue to swirl about and clear east this afternoon -- our coolest in a few weeks, with highs stuck in the 70s. Tuesday will carry only a few stray showers developing late in the afternoon, as the midweek sees a return to highs in the mid-80s. Scattered storms then roll back in both Thursday and Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.