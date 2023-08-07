Birthday Club
Birchard Public Library expands at its Fremont-based headquarters

First opening its doors in 1874, the library has been a staple of Fremont and the surrounding communities.
By JD Pooley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Now it’s been expanded to better meet the needs of those who live in Sandusky County.

“Started back in 2014, in December, when the school board voted to sell us the property next to library for one dollar,” library director Pam Hoesman said, which set the path towards an 8,500 square foot expansion of the library.

“We have a brand-new children’s area, a brand-new tech wing, tutoring rooms, a teen room for the first time, and a dedicated local history room because this area is just a hotbed of history,” Hoesman said.

At a cost of $6.5 million dollars, Hoesman is proud of the fact no taxpayer dollars were involved.

“We had over the last 30 years been compiling a building found, and in addition to that we worked with US Department of Agriculture Rural Development to get some facilities notes, for the project, we also got grants from them,” Hoesman said.

Librarian Haley Hoffman said at the library they love their books, but technology is needed currently for the public to have at their fingertips.

“We have the maker space lab, more of the digital creative arts, and then we have a sound and recording studio for music and just for podcasting as well, and then we have the tech lab which will focus on digital literacy, and we’ll use it to teach a multitude of different tech classes also relating back to the makers space lab and the sound studio,” Hoffman said while sitting next to a new computer.

Nine-year-old Audra Reineck, who spent the morning reading inside the kid’s area, loves the new space.

“I like the treehouse and all the little cushions and tables and the books. Way more spacious and you have a lot more room to do stuff,” Reineck said.

