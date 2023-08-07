High prices and low inventory making the dream of home ownership challenging for many Toledoans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Aspiring homeowners across the nation are struggling in the current housing market.

Buyers are facing high prices and historically low inventory. Experts recorded for the month of June, just over one million homes were for sale nationwide, which is a 13.6% decrease from a year ago.

And the issue can be seen in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. While local real estate agents claim the market is trending slightly upward, with more houses up for grabs, it hasn’t lessened the struggle for many on the hunt.

Elizabeth Jimenez and her family had been looking for a house since mid-July. With a budget of 130,000 dollars, she called the process discouraging.

“The first home we looked at we loved. Six hours later, it was gone. Went to another couple houses and saw a house that had already accepted an offer because the seller didn’t update the website. You picture yourself and your family in this house, and then it’s gone,” Jimenez said.

Originally, Jimenez and her family wanted to be in West Toledo. But after some sellers were asking for over 10,000 over the asking price and with not enough available options, they had to pivot. They branched out as far as Point Place and Holland and now nearly a month later, they are in the final stages of closing down on a house.

While experts would call this a seller’s market, local seller Greg Lukasik said his role is challenging, especially when he has turned families down.

“You hear the stories of these people, and you really want them to have the house and to start memories here,” Lukasik said.

As a seller in Toledo for a few years, he offered advice to upcoming buyers.

“Reach out to the seller outside the realtor and tell them how much you like the home. Tell them your story. We want to hear it,” Lukasik said.

While having a real estate agent is suggested, other recommendations would be preparing your finances before you start shopping. Get your maximum pre-approval letter from a reliable lender. Also, just prepare to pay more than the house is worth. Real estate agents also said, to be patient.

