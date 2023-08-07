Birthday Club
Man convicted for 2022 Weiler Homes fatal shooting that killed 22-year-old

On Aug. 26, 2022, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis in east Toledo.
On Aug. 26, 2022, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis in east Toledo.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted on Monday for shooting and killing a 22-year-old at Weiler Homes last year.

According to court records, a jury found Chris Berry guilty of murder with firearm specification and felonious assault with firearm specification. The jury found Berry not guilty of aggravated murder with firearm specification and aggravated robbery with firearm specification.

The Toledo Police Department says on Aug. 26, 2022, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis in east Toledo. Coley was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office found Coley’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Berry is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. for sentencing. His bond has been revoked.

