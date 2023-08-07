Birthday Club
MLB suspends players, managers following Guardians-White Sox brawl

By Alec Sapolin, Maddi Hebebrand and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MLB announced all fines and suspensions that will be levied following Saturday’s brawl in the 6th inning of the Cleveland Guardians game against the Chicago White Sox.

The dugout-clearing brawl occurred following an RBI double from Guardians 3B José Ramírez, who exchanged punches with White Sox SS Tim Anderson.

The MLB issued the following punishments Monday:

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS

  • Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for fighting.
  • Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine.
  • Guardians manager Terry Francona has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine.
  • Guardians outfielder Gabriel Arias has received an undisclosed fine.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

  • White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has received a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for fighting.
  • White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine.
  • White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech has received an undisclosed fine.

MLB officials said Anderson and Ramírez are appealing their suspensions. Because of this, the discipline issued to them will be put on pause until the process is complete.

Clase has elected not to appeal and will serve his discipline Monday.

Grifol and Francona must serve their respective suspensions Monday, while the MLB said Sarbaugh will serve his suspension on Tuesday.

