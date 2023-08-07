ODOT announces traffic switch on northbound I-75 and additional updates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that a traffic switch is coming to northbound I-75.

I-75, between Buck road and Monroe Street, may have occasional lane restrictions for finish work related to the current reconstruction project.

ODOT says beginning at 8 p.m. on Aug. 11, northbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane for a traffic switch. This will stay in place until the evening of Aug. 12. Following the traffic switch, traffic will follow the new alignment.

The Wales Road on-ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for pavement tie ins beginning at 4 a.m. on Aug. 11. The ramp will remain closed until 4 p.m. on Aug. 13. Driver can use the Buck Road entrance ramp to access northbound I-75.

According to ODOT, I-75 and the Anthony Wayne Trail/State Route 25 near downtown will experience overnight lane restriction for the installation of structure paint scaffolding, painting and scaffolding removal upon completion. Ramp closures are possible overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August.

