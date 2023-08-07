Ohio special election set for Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether it should be harder to change the state’s constitution.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. You can find your polling location at the link here. Wood County voters should note that some polling locations have changed.

A Toledo organization is also offering free rides to the polls.

Issue 1 asks voters whether the threshold to pass future constitutional amendments should be increased from a simple majority to 60% approval. You can view a sample ballot at the link here.

The outcome of the August special election will impact the November election in which Ohio voters will decide whether abortion access should be a right enshrined into the state constitution. It would be significantly harder for supporters of the abortion rights push to pass the amendment if Issue 1 passes in August.

There are new voter identification requirements in place this year and some forms of ID voters have used in the past may no longer be accepted, like utility bills or social security cards. Learn more about what is and is not accepted, as well as where to get a free ID, at the link here.

Absentee ballots that are not returned by mail must be received by your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Saturday, August 12, is the last day for boards of elections to receive absentee ballots by mail that have been postmarked on or before August 7. You can track your absentee ballot at the link here.

