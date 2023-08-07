Birthday Club
Ohio Supreme Court rules Maumee official must submit referendum on rental rules to BOE

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court ordered a Maumee official to submit a referendum on city rental rules to the Lucas County Board of Elections.

The court determined that the City of Maumee’s Finance Director, Jennifer Harkey, has a “mandatory, ministerial duty” to transmit the referendum petition to the board of elections as relator Colleen LaChapelle and a five-person committee try to get a referendum on the November ballot relating to requirements for nonowner-occupied residential property.

The push for the referendum comes after Maumee council members voted in March to move forward with new rental rules that were a point of controversy for some residents.

Some rules include a rental registry, defining when the chief building official has the right to enter a property, and regulating ceiling heights if someone is living in a basement space.

Learn more about the Ohio Supreme Court decision at the link here.

