One dead in shooting on Bronson Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a 33-year-old man late Sunday night.

According to the incident report, around 11 p.m. officers were called to the 400 block of Bronson Ave. where they located Joshua Mickhail suffering from bullet wounds on his front porch.

He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to called 419-255-1111.

