Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

One dead in shooting on Bronson Ave.

One dead in shooting on Bronson Ave.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a 33-year-old man late Sunday night.

According to the incident report, around 11 p.m. officers were called to the 400 block of Bronson Ave. where they located Joshua Mickhail suffering from bullet wounds on his front porch.

He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to called 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo

Latest News

One dead in shooting on Bronson Ave.
One dead in shooting on Bronson Ave.
Early morning showers and storms become more isolated as the day goes on, though temperatures...
8/7/2023: Erin's Monday Morning Forecast
8/6: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
8/6: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale...
Local pastor, activist speaks out after pregnant woman shot, killed in Avondale