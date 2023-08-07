Birthday Club
TPD: Officers fire pepperballs at “unruly” family of shooting victims

On Aug. 6 at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to reports of two individuals who had walked into...
On Aug. 6 at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to reports of two individuals who had walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pepperballs were fired to control a rowdy crowd at a local hospital early Sunday morning.

According to Toledo Police, on Aug. 6 at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to reports of two individuals who had walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they noticed the individuals had been shot several times.

TPD says both of the victims were taken to surgery and are expected to survive.

While at the hospital, officers say a crowd of family members became unruly and belligerent and had to be removed from the property. To gain control of the crowd, several pepperballs were fired.

TPD says the shooting is currently under investigation.

