Toledo man charged with felonious assault after allegedly stabbing person in torso, face

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been charged with felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed someone multiple times in the torso and face.

On Aug. 5 around 12:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital for a walk-in victim suffering from stab wounds. When officers arrived, they talked to the 56-year-old victim who said he was stabbed a the parking lot near Avondale and Junction.

TPD says the victim stated he had just gotten out of the Grendier Club when a man, who he knew by the name of Leon Cade, approached the victim and told him to move his car. The victim told Cade he wasn’t moving his car and the two began to argue.

Cade allegedly swung at the victim which then began a fist fight. The victim said during the fight, Cade pulled out a knife and began stabbing him several times. The victim was placed in a car and was driven to the hospital with stab wounds to his torso, face and head.

According to TPD, investigators arrived on scene and interviewed the victim who was able to identify Cade from an array of photos.

Cade appeared in court on Aug. 7. According to court records, Judge Howe set Cade’s bond at $75,000 at no percent. Cade is not allowed to make any contact with the victim.

Cade is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

