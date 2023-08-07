Toledo’s Jeep Fest comes to a close after highly successful weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the Aug. 4 through Aug. 6 weekend ends, Jeep Fest comes to a close.

This year brought just as much excitement as years past, as well as new Toledo-made Jeeps.

Organizers told 13 Action News that this year’s Jeep Fest was the biggest one yet, and they are already preparing for next year’s to be even bigger.

With over 1,500 Jeeps in Saturday’s parade and 1,300 participants in Sunday morning’s run, organizers say the event was a major success.

“We’re planning a bigger and better parade than ever,” said Whitney Rofkar, event director for Toledo Jeep Fest. “We’ll have an awesome vendor midway next year, and we’re going to bring back the kids zone and the family zone. So we’re really excited for next year.”

And the kids zone seemed to be a hit. When asked what her favorite part about the weekend was, Skylar Rofkar said: “Whenever I get to go in the bouncy houses.”

But as for the Jeeps themselves, some new Toledo-made Jeeps were on display, such as a 1948 Willys Delivery Wagon.

“There’s not many of them around. That’s why it’s rare.” said owner Bill Gernheuser.

Gernheuser has had the model for three years, and local Toledoans recognized it.

“There’s a lot of people here that stopped in that actually worked at Jeep when they were making these. And they were telling Terry -- a friend of mine -- about how they used to make them after the war.” Gernheuser said.

That’s the coolest thing about Jeep Fest. Models that are made right here in Toledo -- new or old, rare or common -- get brought back and showcased. And Gernheuser’s model is one of those.

“You know it was made in Toledo, then it was shipped to California, and then shipped to Texas, and then I brought it back to the Toledo area.” said Gernheuser.

And whether or not he wants to admit it, Gernheuser says he’s definitely a Jeepster now.

So what can people expect next year?

“A lot of the same, but we’ll find a way to turn the volume up for next year as well.” said Rofkar.

Organizers say early estimates show at least 70,000 people attended Jeep Fest this year representing 40 states.

