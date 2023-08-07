Birthday Club
VIDEO: Stolen garbage truck pursued through 3 counties, police say

Police said that it all started just after 7:00 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County.
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police officers said they were involved in a chase with a stolen garbage truck through three East Tennessee counties Monday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Police said that it all started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County. The stolen truck continued south on Chapman Highway into Blount County and then into Sevier County.

Bob Stahlke with Sevierville Police Department said the truck then turned left on Main Street in Sevierville and crashed near Sevier County High School.

