Woman arrested for beating 2 men with metal bar, says she was sexually assaulted

Devon Lofton
Devon Lofton(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman faces felonious assault charges for alleged attacks on two men with a metal bar Saturday night.

According to the incident report, Devon Lofton, 30, allegedly struck one of the victims multiple times with the metal bar, whipped him with a belt, and tied it around his neck in an attempt to strangle him at his home on the 700 block of Nicholas.

That victim had cuts and bruises all over his body.

A second victim at the Western Mart on the corner of Western and Spencer was also hit with the bar multiple times.

Both were treated at the hospital for their injuries and released.

Lofton was in court Monday, with bail set at $75,000.

When Lofton was arrested, she said she had been sexually assaulted and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A second suspect, Rogelio Garcia, 52, also faces a felonious assault charge. He was a accused of restraining the first victim while he was allegedly beaten by Lofton.

His bond was set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is set for August 15.

Rogelio Garcia
Rogelio Garcia(WTVG)

