8/8: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

No “issue” with our Election Day forecast this time around, as highs top out in the mid-80s with just a few pop-up showers as the polls close. We’ll stay in the 80s for highs through the next several days, though more widespread rain arrives late Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Humidity will temporarily dip, then rise again heading into the weekend with another chance of scattered storms.

