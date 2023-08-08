Birthday Club
8/8/2023: Erin’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Pleasant day overall; scattered afternoon showers
Expect plenty of sun for the first half of the day, though some areas by the lake could see scattered showers in the afternoon.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We wake up today a little cooler as we lost some heat overnight, though sunny skies for the first half of the day warm us up back to the 80s today and through the week. There will be a slight haze to the sky with wildfire smoke back in the area, but there will be minimal impact at the surface. Clouds build into the second half of the day today, and some areas especially by the lake could see some showers. Tomorrow will also be on the drier side with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight into Thursday is our greatest chance for showers, sitting at 70%.

