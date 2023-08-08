8/8/2023: Erin’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

We wake up today a little cooler as we lost some heat overnight, though sunny skies for the first half of the day warm us up back to the 80s today and through the week. There will be a slight haze to the sky with wildfire smoke back in the area, but there will be minimal impact at the surface. Clouds build into the second half of the day today, and some areas especially by the lake could see some showers. Tomorrow will also be on the drier side with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight into Thursday is our greatest chance for showers, sitting at 70%.

