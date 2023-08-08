TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The local nonprofit Angels in Arms hosted its first ‘Vet’stravaganza Saturday.

A group of motorcycle riders took to the streets to ride from Bowling Green, Ohio to Hell, Michigan and back as part of an event to support local veterans. The event also featured a dunk tank, live music and a silent auction. All of it is to support local veterans in need.

“It’s a lot of happiness,” Angels in Arms president and founder, Mark Shamp said. “People are really starting to praise us that we can actually help.”

Angels in Arms helps to provide necessities to those who may not be able to afford it.

“We just had a veteran that, poor guy had no food and no money. We took him grocery shopping, and he’s not hungry anymore,” Shamp said.

Not only does the organization help veterans, but others, too.

“When we started out, it was just for veterans. And then I found out that a lot of our veterans are law enforcement and first responders. So now we have them all bunched together and we support them all,” Shamp said.

Shamp knows first-hand the struggles veterans go through, which became his motivation to step up.

“I actually started it because I’m a veteran myself. And I know how hard it is for a veteran to ask for help because we always say, ‘I got this’. Well, we’re here to show them ‘we’ve got you,’” Shamp said.

That support and help can be the difference between pushing through and giving up. The number 22 on the matching shirts represents the 22 veterans who take their own lives every day.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is a lot of veterans are impacted by homelessness, mental health issues, things like that,” Kim Smith, a volunteer and veteran said.

So for Shamp, even making the slightest impact on someone’s life makes it all worth it.

“It makes me feel awesome,” Shamp said.

