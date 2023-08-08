Boil Advisory issued for Village of Continental due to water main leak

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Continental Water Department has issued a Boil Advisory due to a main line water leak.

The leak happened in the South East side of the village. CWD says they are also having chlorine residual issues that have fallen out of a compliance with EPA requirements.

As a precautionary measure, CWD is advising village residents to boil their water before drinking, making ice cubes, cooking and oral hygiene. The water is safe for bathing in.

According to CWD, it is anticipated that the boil alert will be in effect until all of the testing from a certified lab meet EPA standards. At that time, a boil lift notice will be issued.

For more information, contact the Continental Water Department at 419-596-3822.

