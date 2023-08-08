Birthday Club
Building Better Schools: Band Camp

The Anthony Wayne marching band is gearing up for a new season with its annual band camp.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Anthony Wayne marching band is gearing up for a new season with its annual band camp, a sign football season is around the corner.

The annual tradition ensures band members are in sync all season.

“It’s so difficult waking up at 6:45 in the morning to get here after sleeping in the entire summer,” clarinet player Ainsley Gasiorski said.

Band camp is a good way to get the younger band members prepared for the season.

“Teaching all the freshmen can get difficult because sometimes we have it so ingrained in our brains,” senior saxophone player Luke Willis said. “I do everything so it’s kind of tough to translate that to the younger kids.”

The Anthony Wayne Marching Generals are the official halftime show performers for Anthony Wayne football games.

