City of Monroe to hold River Raisin Cleanup this weekend

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The City of Monroe is holding its River Raisin Cleanup event this weekend to help improve the ecological health of the River Raisin.

The event will take place on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the riverfront parking lot behind 116 W. Front St. in downtown Monroe.

The City’s says the event is open to everyone of all ages, making it an opportunity for families, friends and individuals to spend quality time while making a positive difference in their community.

“We are excited to welcome the community to preserve the natural beauty of the River Raisin,” said Barry LaRoy, Director of Water & Wastewater Utilities at the City of Monroe. “This volunteer effort makes a significant impact on the cleanliness and well-being of the river ecosystem. This event is a shining example of the positive change we can achieve through collective action.”

According to the City, at the event:

Gloves, trash bags and boots will be provided on-site

Participants will receive free t-shirts while supplies last

Complimentary lunch and refreshments for volunteers will be available courtesy of Amaya’s Fresh Mexican Grill and Agua Dulce Coffee and Tea

Raffle drawings will take place and will include gift cards, merchandise and a The Henry Ford membership

Flat bottom boats are welcome for debris collection

Anyone with questions can call 734-384-9150.

For more information, click here.

