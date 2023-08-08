Community members walked along the Michael DiSalle bridge before opening to traffic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a decade of congestion and frustrations on a stretch of I-75, construction is nearly complete. Before opening to traffic, the public was able to walk the Michael DiSalle bridge Monday afternoon.

A lot of different shoes walked along the DiSalle bridge, but one pair walked with meaning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation held a dedication ceremony Monday afternoon for the revitalized corridor. A $1.1 billion investment made toward the project that stretched from Lima to the Michigan state line.

After the ceremony, community members were able to walk along the bridge before it opens to traffic.

For some people, the walk along the bridge was an opportunity to see things you wouldn’t otherwise be able to.

“If I’m driving, I’m normally not paying attention to the surroundings, but here I get to look at the mural and the lake and it’s a pretty nice view,” Dominic Civitello who walked along the bridge said.

But for others, the walk meant more.

“It’s just kind of neat to be able to go over something and having the people of Toledo and the state of Ohio recognizing my grandfather and the work that he’s done,” Brad Bloomer, Michael DiSalle’s grandson said.

Bloomer and his sister walked along the bridge today in memory of their grandfather. He says when the public crosses over the bridge, he hopes they think about the impact DiSalle had.

“History. My grandfather passed away probably 40, 45 years ago, and it makes me think about the things he’s done with us and the things that he did and the people that he knew,” Bloomer said.

He hopes that when people see the views from this bridge, they think about who helped to make Toledo what it is today.

“You know it gets to be a little less personal on what it means to the DiSalle, but I hope they know it is the DiSalle bridge, but I hope they realize what it’s done for the city of Toledo,” Bloomer said.

The roadway will officially open up two lanes wide on each side this weekend and by September, all three lanes on either side will open.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.