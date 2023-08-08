Developers say proposed Waterville amphitheater project is over

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The developer who pitched a Waterville amphitheater that became a point of contention for those in the area says the project is over.

Hunter Brucks says the project is over but he’s still backing an idea to bring a new amphitheater to downtown Toledo. He went before Toledo City Council Tuesday to propose taking over ProMedica’s Summer Concert Series next year.

The proposal has been a point of controversy in the community. While some see it as an opportunity to generate revenue for the city, others see it as a potential nuisance to those who live nearby.

