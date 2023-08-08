Fatal crash in Neapolis

NEOPOLIS, Ohio (WTVG) - A one vehicle crash on Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road resulted in the death of one person Tuesday morning.

According to officials on the scene, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting a pole.

Crews spent roughly 30 minutes extricating the individual. The engine block was scene 50 feet from the site of the crash.

PNS Road is expected to be closed near Barnett Ave. for a while.

