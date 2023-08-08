Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Fatal crash in Neapolis

Fatal crash in Neopolis
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEOPOLIS, Ohio (WTVG) - A one vehicle crash on Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road resulted in the death of one person Tuesday morning.

According to officials on the scene, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting a pole.

Crews spent roughly 30 minutes extricating the individual. The engine block was scene 50 feet from the site of the crash.

PNS Road is expected to be closed near Barnett Ave. for a while.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo
Around a week after making the discovery, Postal Inspectors reported making the parcel...
Man sentenced over 20 years for trafficking counterfeit fentanyl pills into Ohio

Latest News

Fatal crash in Neopolis
Fatal crash in Neopolis
Expect plenty of sun for the first half of the day, though some areas by the lake could see...
8/8/2023: Erin's Tuesday Morning Forecast
8/7/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/7/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
The local nonprofit Angels in Arms hosted its first ‘Vet’stravaganza Saturday.
Angels in Arms hosted its first ‘Vet’stravaganza