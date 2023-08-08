Former Erie Co. Sheriff’s deputy sentenced for use of excessive force

ERIE Co., Ohio (WTVG) - A former deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced to one year in prison for depriving an inmate of her constitutional rights by using excessive force.

According to an official with the United States Department of Justice, Adam Bess, 35, was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Six months of the sentence will be served as home detention. Bess was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and be placed on supervised release for one year after the sentence concludes.

Court documents show Bess placed his hand around the inmate’s throat in anger on Nov. 1, 2021, causing the inmate to have difficulty breathing. The “chokehold” was a violation of federal law and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office use of force policy.

After the inmate was released from jail, she had bruising on her neck. She alerted the Erie County Sheriff’s Office who then alerted the FBI and placed Bess on administrative leave.

As a result of the conviction, Bess can no longer work in law enforcement.

