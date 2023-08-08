La Posada Family Emergency Center to host back-to-school event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo’s La Posada Family Emergency Shelter is hosting a back-to-school event on Wednesday.
The event is taking place on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers say families who are currently residing at La Posada Family Emergency Shelter, house guests from the past year and those who are living in Permanent Supportive Housing from Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo are invited to stop by for lunch. Their school-aged children will receive a new backpack loaded with age-appropriate school supplies.
Donations of new backpacks are still being accepted as well as the following school supplies:
- Folders with pockets and prongs
- Boxes of large crayons
- Dry erase markers
- Bottles of glue
- Packs of index cards
- composition notebooks
- Packages of 100-sheet loose-leaf paper
- Highlighters
- STI 30X calculators
- 17″ backpacks
According to organizers, donations can be dropped off at La Posada Family Emergency Shelter located at 435 Eastern Ave.
For more information, contact Willi Meyer at 419-244-5931 or wmeyer@toledodiocese.org.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.