La Posada Family Emergency Center to host back-to-school event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo’s La Posada Family Emergency Shelter is hosting a back-to-school event on Wednesday.

The event is taking place on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say families who are currently residing at La Posada Family Emergency Shelter, house guests from the past year and those who are living in Permanent Supportive Housing from Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo are invited to stop by for lunch. Their school-aged children will receive a new backpack loaded with age-appropriate school supplies.

Donations of new backpacks are still being accepted as well as the following school supplies:

Folders with pockets and prongs

Boxes of large crayons

Dry erase markers

Bottles of glue

Packs of index cards

composition notebooks

Packages of 100-sheet loose-leaf paper

Highlighters

STI 30X calculators

17″ backpacks

According to organizers, donations can be dropped off at La Posada Family Emergency Shelter located at 435 Eastern Ave.

For more information, contact Willi Meyer at 419-244-5931 or wmeyer@toledodiocese.org.

