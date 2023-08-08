Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

La Posada Family Emergency Center to host back-to-school event

The event is taking place on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is taking place on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo’s La Posada Family Emergency Shelter is hosting a back-to-school event on Wednesday.

The event is taking place on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say families who are currently residing at La Posada Family Emergency Shelter, house guests from the past year and those who are living in Permanent Supportive Housing from Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo are invited to stop by for lunch. Their school-aged children will receive a new backpack loaded with age-appropriate school supplies.

Donations of new backpacks are still being accepted as well as the following school supplies:

  • Folders with pockets and prongs
  • Boxes of large crayons
  • Dry erase markers
  • Bottles of glue
  • Packs of index cards
  • composition notebooks
  • Packages of 100-sheet loose-leaf paper
  • Highlighters
  • STI 30X calculators
  • 17″ backpacks

According to organizers, donations can be dropped off at La Posada Family Emergency Shelter located at 435 Eastern Ave.

For more information, contact Willi Meyer at 419-244-5931 or wmeyer@toledodiocese.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Two people were killed in a motorcycle vs semi-truck traffic crash on US-24 Saturday morning.
Michigan man, Toledo woman die in fatal motorcycle vs semi-truck crash
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
was arrested for allegedly robbing a USPS worker at gun point
Arrest made in connection to USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Toledo
Around a week after making the discovery, Postal Inspectors reported making the parcel...
Man sentenced over 20 years for trafficking counterfeit fentanyl pills into Ohio

Latest News

The leak happened in the South East side of the village.
Boil Advisory issued for Village of Continental due to water main leak
Since doubling Earth's size means 8 times the mass/volume, that little "v" for velocity has to...
Moment of Science: 200% Earth
Just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 7, officers were called to the 2200 block of Dorr St. where they...
Man arrested in connection to stabbing at Dorr St. corner store
The Charleston Fire Department says it happened Tuesday night just after 11 p.m. at Fire...
15-year-old shot, uncooperative with police