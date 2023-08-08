Local family runs free outdoor thrift store in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cranfords run an inside thrift store on Monroe Street in Toledo most of the year. But for about six weeks in the summer, the family takes the free thrift store on the road to the corner of Indiana and Detroit in central Toledo.

You’ve heard the expression that nothing in life is free. Well, everything at the store is free, and it’s changing lives on a number of levels.

Business is booming at the outdoor thrift store. People line up to shop here every day. Stacye Cranford grew up in this neighborhood and she loves being able to reach back to help others.

“It’s awesome when God uses you to be the answer to someone else’s prayers,” said Stacye Cranford. “As a young kid, I was in streets around here doing dumb stuff, so to be able to come back into the same neighborhood and give back, is amazing. The whole thing is awesome.”

Stacye and her husband, Pastor Andre Cranford, started the thrift store. Jeff Shurley is one of the people the Cranfords helped on Tuesday.

“There’s not many people out there like them any more,” said Shurley. “People are becoming more and more to themselves and don’t want to help. That is opposite of what you should do. We should come together to help each other in tough times.”

The Cranfords have 12 children. Pastor Cranford says eight of them still live at home and help at the thrift store.

“You see them out here helping us and then they are learning how the world really works,” said Pastor Cranford. “It’s not get all you can, it’s give all you can.”

The thrift store has been life-changing for Melissa Black.

“I look for clothes for my son, clothes for me, basically anything I can use in my house,” said Black. “I don’t have much money by the time I pay bills, so it really helps me out.”

And if you don’t need help, Stacye says you can still be part of the thrift store by donating.

“We take it all,” said Stacye Cranford. “We takes clothes, shoes, furniture, toys, household items, dishes.”

Pastor Cranford says getting out in to the community like this is what ministry is all about.

“This is where people are hurting, so you have to step out to reach people,” said Pastor Cranford. “You can’t be stagnant. Let’s get out and be a blessing to people.”

The outside thrift store will be open every day through Aug. 20 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. but you can make donations year-round. You can drop them off at Indiana and Detroit through Aug. 20.

The Cranfords also have a truck that can pick items up at your home or your business. You can also make a donation at the brick and mortar store.

The free thrift store on Monroe Street will open back up in late September or early October.

