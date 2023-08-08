Man stabbed by 15-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man suffered a severe injury to his arm after a teen stabbed him ‘for no reason’ around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the TPD incident report, the 47-year-old was taken to St. Vincent for treatment of a severe injury to his right arm.

The alleged suspect, a 15-year-old, fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

The incident took place on the 2200 block of N. Erie.

