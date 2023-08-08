Man stabbed at Dorr St. corner store

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police found a man suffering from a stab wound at the King Blvd. Market Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Dorr St. The individual was taken to Toledo Hospital for treatment.

No age or address was given for the person injured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.