Man stabbed at Dorr St. corner store

(KWQC)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police found a man suffering from a stab wound at the King Blvd. Market Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Dorr St. The individual was taken to Toledo Hospital for treatment.

No age or address was given for the person injured.

