Moment of Science: 200% Earth

“The massive bulk of the earth does indeed shrink to insignificance in comparison with the size of the heavens.” -Copernicus
Dan Smith is kicking off a whole month of "What Ifs", starting with Earth suddenly becoming twice its current size! 🌎✖2⃣
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We’re kicking off a full month’s worth of planetary “what ifs”, from right here on Earth to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Here’s Question 1: What would happen if Earth were twice its current size?

* We’ll get the math out of the way, though it’s actually pretty easy: doubling Earth’s diameter would give it double the force of gravity, and eight times the mass. That would lead to a whole host of problems for current life. Any animal bigger than a dog -- including you -- might break some bones with a light jog, since they can’t handle suddenly weighing twice as much. That might be good news for some prey in the short term, but the ecosystem and food chain would need a major update. How about plant life? No more redwoods for you. The larger trees would snap under their own weight, and getting tall plants at all would require more energy for water to overcome gravity as it climbs up.

* There’s also the little problem of angular momentum. Since doubling the size means eight times the mass, that little “v” for velocity has to go lower to compensate. You end up with Earth spinning 32 times slower, with a single day’s rotation now taking more than a month! That leads to temperature imbalance, with one side of the planet baking for two weeks in sunshine, while the other suffers in darkness.

* But wait, there’s more! You now have eight times the amount of reactive and unstable elements inside the planet. That would lead to hotter magma and more volcanoes. That would make the fact you’re now about 8,000 miles closer to the Sun barely a footnote.

